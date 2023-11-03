Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,327,820 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,327,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $184,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

