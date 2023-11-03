Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,664 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $171,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $421.83 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

