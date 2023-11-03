Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,932,478 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $141,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

