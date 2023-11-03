Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Ameriprise Financial worth $183,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Motco grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $331.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.25.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

