Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of MetLife worth $182,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after buying an additional 1,369,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

MetLife stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

View Our Latest Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.