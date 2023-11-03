Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $154.09 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $154,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.84 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

