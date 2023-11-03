Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $150.57 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,157,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $150,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $271,432,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

