Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $149.87 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,479 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $149,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 82,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

