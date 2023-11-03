Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $176,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH opened at $57.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
