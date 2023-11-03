Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $163,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

