Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,466,735 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $144,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

