Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,578,277 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 1,441.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 41.01% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $174,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 436,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 211,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

