Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 981,773 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $215,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

