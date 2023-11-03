Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

