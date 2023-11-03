Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

