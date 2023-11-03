Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $171.12 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

