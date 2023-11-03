DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.