Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s current price.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

