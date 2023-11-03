Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 113,317 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

APD opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.13 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

