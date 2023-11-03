Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 216 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 62.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 85.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in General Electric by 33.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $107.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

