Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $10,263,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.98 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

