Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

