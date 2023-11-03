Cibc World Markets Corp Has $122.35 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,484 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $122,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

