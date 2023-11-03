Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 95,220 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

