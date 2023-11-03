CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Sidoti currently has $63.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBZ opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CBIZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CBIZ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

