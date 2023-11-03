Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 216.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,380,000 after buying an additional 555,241 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $26,217,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $22,564,000.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.