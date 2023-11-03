Capital Power Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.75 on Friday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

