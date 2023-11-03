Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) rose 6.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 134,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 448,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 493.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

