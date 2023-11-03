Brokers Set Expectations for Nucor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $18.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.40. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

