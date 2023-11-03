Brokers Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $136.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $212.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.