Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

