Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $198.67

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 9.5 %

EL stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

