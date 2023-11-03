Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $92.95

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $81.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.