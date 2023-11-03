Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $69.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

