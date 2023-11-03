Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Booking by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 13.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,256.96.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,755.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,860.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

