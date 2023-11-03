Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

