Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.