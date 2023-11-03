Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.36 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $231.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.04 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

