Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 204 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

