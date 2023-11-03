B. Riley Weighs in on DHI Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million.

DHX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

