Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Lowered to $15.50

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.30 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZUL. HSBC initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Azul Price Performance

AZUL opened at $7.99 on Monday. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 23.9% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 892,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 172,348 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

