Atria Investments Inc Buys 40,937 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

