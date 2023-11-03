ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.24. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 21.26%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
