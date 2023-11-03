Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

APAM stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,923,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

