Argent Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.7% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 103,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

