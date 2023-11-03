American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $24,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in American Water Works by 15.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $256,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 8.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in American Water Works by 9.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 23,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of AWK opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.