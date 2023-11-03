American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE AMH opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.