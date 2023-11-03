American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE AMH opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.