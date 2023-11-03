Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $65.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.70.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,033.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

