Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Power in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

Altus Power Trading Up 10.1 %

AMPS opened at $5.58 on Friday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.