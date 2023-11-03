AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$26.97 on Friday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$27.39. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

