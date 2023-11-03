Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.